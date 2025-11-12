New Research Highlights Growing Uncertainty For Cumbria’s Visitor Economy

Share Post Share Email

Fresh findings from the Cumbria Tourism Business Research Autumn 2025 Report paint a complex picture for the county’s visitor economy.

The latest results, unveiled at Cumbria Tourism’s Autumn Members’ Meeting on Thursday 6 November, highlight how operators are still feeling the aftershocks of last year’s Autumn 2024 Budget, which many say intensified financial strain across the sector. With the 2025 Autumn Budget due later this month (Wednesday 26 November), businesses remain concerned about further pressures on both consumers and operators.

The findings show that 69% of tourism businesses are worried about the UK’s current economic health, with 21% citing it as their single biggest concern. Inflation and the ongoing cost of living crisis continue to squeeze both businesses and visitors, reducing discretionary spending and impacting overall confidence.

Recruitment is also a major concern, with 83% of businesses reporting difficulties hiring staff, and 81% saying they are struggling to attract applicants for key roles.

Gill Haigh, Managing Director of Cumbria Tourism, said:

“These findings clearly show that many of our businesses continue to face incredibly difficult trading conditions, with rising costs and uncertainty continuing to affect confidence and investment. The latest data also shows a drop in bookings during the October half term, with more than half of businesses reporting lower levels, and similar expectations for the festive season. Many are also seeing shorter lead times, creating additional uncertainty as they plan ahead for the coming months.

“While many businesses continue to face rising overheads, reduced demand and recruitment difficulties, others are showing signs of cautious optimism following another challenging trading period. We’ll be using this latest data to make sure the voices of tourism and hospitality businesses are heard as we approach the Autumn Budget later this month. Government must recognise the pressures facing the sector and work with us to create the conditions businesses need to recover and grow.”

Graham Lamont, Chief Executive at Lamont Pridmore who co-produced the report said:

“This important survey reveals that the hospitality and tourism sector continues to face a range of tough challenges. Many businesses are struggling to manage the impacts of the 2024 Budget, particularly higher costs, and the effects of the economic climate on customers. With the 2025 Autumn Budget still to be revealed, understandably they are feeling uncertain and pessimistic about the future.

“We are proud to support this important research and ensure that Cumbria Tourism, and other advisers, can continue to lobby for future change, and offer the support and insights needed to help business resilience.”

Despite the ongoing pressures, some businesses are demonstrating resilience and adaptability. Around 32% report stronger financial performance than last year, while just over 60% say trading has either remained stable or improved to some extent. However, growth remains uneven, with 38% of operators reporting a decline in turnover over the past six months compared with the same period last year.