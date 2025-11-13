The MOBO Group and Greene King Partner Together to Open ‘House of MOBO’ Pub in South London

Share Post Share Email

The MOBO Group and Greene King have today announced the opening of a new pub partnership together – the ‘House of MOBO’, a vibrant community hub in South London that celebrates Black culture and reimagines what a modern pub can be.

Opening its doors on Thursday 27 November, the ‘House of MOBO’ will operate at the site of the former Paxton pub located at 255 Gipsy Road in Gipsy Hill, South London.

A unique collaboration between MOBO and Greene King, the pub will be operated by the MOBO Group with the support of Greene King Pub Partners – the leased, tenanted and franchise division of the pub company and brewer – which operates 1,000 pubs in partnership with entrepreneurs and businesses.

The new, landmark pub, which is reopening after the Paxton pub closed more than two years ago, will serve the community as a hub for culture, creativity and connection in the heart of South London.

True to MOBO’s mission of celebrating excellence and breaking down barriers, the ‘House of MOBO’ will provide a stage for emerging and established talent, while offering a warm, inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome.

To support this vision, Greene King has extensively invested in the pub, including a bold new design and refurbishment, creating a striking new space that embodies inclusivity, collaboration and creativity.

The ‘House of MOBO’ builds on the success of Greene King’s wider partnership with the MOBO Group, which has seen the company already work closely with MOBOLISE, the MOBO Group’s career development platform that connects driven talent to career opportunities, mentoring and professional growth across industries.

The news of the opening of the ‘House of MOBO’ comes after Greene King won two awards at the WiHTL Inclusion in Awards in October. Unity, the company’s employee led inclusion group (ELIG) that represents ethnic minorities and their allies, was awarded Most Impactful Employee Resource Group, with Nick Mackenzie being named the Most Inclusive Group Chief Executive Officer in Hospitality, Travel and Leisure.

Nick Mackenzie, Chief Executive of Greene King, said:

“Our partnership with the MOBO Group is all about creating opportunities and opening doors to unlock and support underrepresented talent in our sector, which is why we are incredibly proud to be working with them to launch the House of MOBO.

“This new pub will be a shining example of the important role our locals play at the heart of their communities – providing a space to celebrate culture, champion diversity and bring people together in a warm, welcoming hospitality experience that’s truly open to all.”

Kanya King CBE, Founder and CEO of the MOBO Group, said:

“The House of MOBO is a bold new chapter in our story – a place where culture, creativity and community come together under one roof.

“For three decades, MOBO has been about opening doors and building platforms, and now we’re extending that spirit into the heart of the high street.

“This space represents everything we stand for – belonging, opportunity and coming together. It’s more than a pub; it’s a living, breathing reflection of the communities that inspire us.

“Our partnership with Greene King combines our shared commitment to positive social change. Together, we’re doing more than opening a pub – we’re also opening up opportunities.

“The House of MOBO will be a home to connect, create, and be proud of who you are.”