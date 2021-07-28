New Research Reveals Price No Longer Primary Driver Of Travel Decisions

Share Tweet Share Email

New research from Expedia Group reveals shifting views on travel, including positive sentiment on vaccine passports, increased budgets, and an enduring demand for safety and financial security. The Traveller Value Index examines the views of 8,000 people in eight countries to understand their values and expectations as the pandemic becomes more controlled in many parts of the world.

“As vaccination rates rise and borders open across the globe, people are ready and eager to travel. However, the months of uncertainty are weighing on their travel decisions and shifting the conventional belief that price is the top driver of bookings,” said Ariane Gorin, president, Expedia for Business, Expedia Group. “These insights show people want to book with trusted travel providers that will deliver on their experiences, keep them safe, and protect their financial investments.”

Improved outlook for 2021 and beyond

Despite a period of uncertainty, the Traveller Value Index shows that people are making travel a financial priority. More than a third (34%) of travellers have larger travel budgets now compared to 2020. In fact, nearly one in five respondents globally (18%) expect travel to be the activity they spend most on in 2021, on par with major spending items such as home renovation (18%) and ahead of entertainment (12%), buying or taking care of a car (11%), or healthcare (11%). Additionally, more than third (36%) say they would trade a pay raise for more holiday days.

Travellers are thinking differently about the frequency and length of travel. Many (60%) are opting for domestic travel in the short-term, however they are planning to get away more often, nearly half (41%) wanting more frequent, shorter, trips. The outlook for international travel is also improving, with more than a quarter (27%) of travellers considering a trip to another country in the next year. In fact, nearly three-quarters (71%) of travellers are comfortable showing a vaccine passport to travel internationally.

The research also shows an increased desire for new and different experiences over nostalgic destinations, with three-quarters (75%) of travellers likely to select a travel destination they’ve never been to before. Additionally, more than half (52%) are likely to use a new mode of transportation, and nearly a quarter (22%) are looking for a once-in-a-lifetime experience on their next trip.

Decisions reflect personal values

The Traveller Value Index reveals that travellers continue to make value-based decisions that reflect their own personal views when booking travel. Travellers want to support sustainable practices, with nearly three in five (59%) willing to pay higher fees to make their trip more sustainable.

Additionally, a majority (65%) are more likely to book with travel providers that have inclusive policies. This includes properties that are owned by women and/or people of colour, are welcoming to the LGBTQIA+ community, and those that are supportive of people with disabilities.

Financial security and safety are top priorities

The Traveller Value Index ranks the factors shaping booking decisions across multiple travel experiences, including:

The ability to get a full refund if their plans change;

Atypical, low pricing cause by low demand during the pandemic;

Contactless experiences like cardless hotel or vacation rental entry, online check-ins, or digital boarding passes;

Environmentally friendly policies such as a reduced use of plastics or locally sourced food and products;

Enhanced cleaning and disinfection procedures;

Flexible policies to change bookings;

First-class benefits and upgrade.

Financial security and safety rank as the highest priorities for travellers across all experiences, a shift from the conventional wisdom that price drives consumer behaviour. More than one in four travellers most value the ability to get a refund, particularly for airline (26%) and vacation rental (26%) experiences, followed by enhanced cleaning and disinfection. The results highlight a need for travel providers to clearly communicate cancellation policies and cleanliness measures to help ease any anxieties and build confidence.

The Traveller Value Index also shows differences in values by age group, indicating that younger groups are less focused on price and refunds. These include: