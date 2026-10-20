New Research Reveals the Jobs and Venues Behind the 24-hour Economy

Share Post Share Email

Britain’s land-based casinos are an important part of the country’s 24-hour economy, according to new research from the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA).

The report, Beyond Gaming: The Evolution of Britain’s Land-Based Casinos as Nightlife Destinations, found that 31% of surveyed casino customers had visited after midnight, while 23% had visited after other venues closed and 26% said a casino had been their only late-night option.

The sector’s contribution also extends to employment and local supply chains.

Britain’s 108 licensed casinos support approximately 14,000 direct and indirect jobs, while surveyed employees reported an average of 12.8 years working in the industry.

Around 75% of surveyed employees regarded casino work as a long-term career, and 65% reported progressing into higher-level roles.

Michael Kill, CEO of the NTIA, said: “When we talk about the 24-hour economy, we tend to focus on where people go after dark.

“But behind every successful night-time destination are the people, services and businesses that keep our towns and cities functioning.

“Casinos are part of that infrastructure, supporting jobs, visitors, hospitality and the wider local economy.”

Paul Wilcock, Genting Casinos: “Casinos provide skilled, long-term careers across hospitality, customer service, security and management. These are important local jobs, and the contribution of physical venues reaches well beyond the gaming floor.”

Alex Oswald, Metropolitan Gaming: “Behind every successful casino are skilled employees, hospitality teams and local suppliers who help keep our towns and cities active after dark.

“These are substantial physical venues that contribute to local employment and the wider night-time economy. Their value extends well beyond the gaming floor.”

Grainne Hurst, CEO of the Betting and Gaming Council: “Behind every casino are employees, families and local businesses that depend on a thriving physical hospitality sector. Protecting the ability of well-regulated venues to invest is important for jobs, communities and the future of Britain’s night-time economy.”

The report also found that 74% of participating suppliers said casino closures or reduced spending would have a moderate or severe impact on their business.

With the number of licensed casinos falling from 130 in March 2020 to 108, the NTIA says the wider consequences of losing physical venues must be considered in future policy decisions.

Michael Kill added: “The Government has already modernised the casino framework. The opportunity now is to allow those changes to become private investment, better venues, skilled employment, local purchasing and measurable community benefit.

“We should not inadvertently prevent the sector from becoming what recent reforms were intended to make possible.”

Link to Report: https://ntia.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/sites/13/2026/10/CASINO-REPORT-DRAFT-12.pdf