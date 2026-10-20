Rocket Room to Open first Standalone Venue at Highcross Leicester

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Activity bar brand Rocket Room is set open its second venue at Highcross Leicester this December.

The 4,000 sq ft site, in St Peters Square, is the brand’s first standalone venue and the first to carry a full food offer, built around an elevated Mexican menu. Dishes include pork carnitas tacos, baja fish tacos, loaded barbacoa fries and char-grilled bavette with chimichurri.

Highcross gives Rocket Room a standalone format in which to bring activities, food and social space together under one roof. Guests will find four AI darts lanes, two shuffleboards, an axe throwing lane and two pool tables, set around a feature cocktail bar serving premium cocktails, beer and wine.

The opening follows Rocket Room’s launch at Market Place Food Hall in Leicester Square in April 2026. The 120-capacity venue has since been listed by Visit London among the capital’s best activity bars.

Mike Pearson, Founder of Rocket Room and Elangeni Hospitality Group, said: “Leicester Square has been a fantastic introduction for Rocket Room. It has built us a strong following and given us the systems and processes we need to grow. Highcross is the right second location and the first of a number of Midlands sites we have targeted for the coming year. We’re looking forward to welcoming Leicester guests in December and announcing our next openings for 2027.”

Tristram Hillier, Founder of Kanvass, Rocket Room’s brand and design partner, said: “Rocket Room has always been about investing properly in the space, both in the interiors and in the technology behind the games. Our venues feel light and open by day and come into their own at night; a world away from the dark, games-led set-up typical of the category. That approach has set the brand apart at Leicester Square and drawn a strong female audience. Axe throwing and cocktails have become our signature pairing. Highcross takes it a step further.”

Michelle Menezes, Centre Director at Highcross Leicester, said: “We’re excited to welcome Rocket Room to Highcross this winter. St Peter’s Square is already a popular destination for dining and leisure, and Rocket Room adds a new level of fun, energy and interactivity just in time for Christmas. With people increasingly seeking experiences they can enjoy in person with friends and family, we’re confident it will become a major attraction and further cement Highcross as a vibrant social hub in the heart of Leicester city centre.

“After the success of its Leicester Square opening earlier this year, it feels only right that they should head to Leicester to open their first standalone venue. It’s a decision that I really think speaks volumes about our city, and its future. I’ve no doubt it’s going to be a huge hit here.”