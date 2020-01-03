New Year, New Pub For Midlands Operators

Midlands pub operators, Andrew Twigg and Mark Hynett1 of Proper Pubs Ltd have taken on the Star Pubs & Bars lease for The Swan, Whitacre Heath and are undertaking a joint £500,000 refurbishment with the company with the intention of creating the best pub in the area.

This latest addition is their second pub – the other being The Plough in Huddlesford, Lichfield, Staffs which they took on in 2015 and transformed into a destination food pub. Andrew also has The Sun on the Hill in Birmingham.

Over next five years, Proper Pubs Ltd would like to add a further five West Midlands pubs to their portfolio of destination food pubs.

The Swan will close at end of service on 2nd January reopening early March in time for Mother’s Day. Over 20 new jobs are being created on the back of the changes.

Already renowned for its large pub garden, funds are being spent upgrading the outdoor space with seating for an additional 120. In addition to the pub’s picnic tables and garden benches, there will be a new stone terrace with tables and chairs, and a pergola lit with festoon lighting to add to the ambience. A new oak-framed entrance canopy will lead into the pub. The pub is also being given a face lift – repainted in pale and dark grey with new signage and external lighting.

Plans for The Swan include a monthly pub quiz, acoustic music on a Thursday night in the bar, and monthly live music in the summer.

Andrew Twigg said: “The Swan is a wonderful characterful pub in a fantastic village location. When we visited it we immediately saw its potential. The changes will improve the look of the pub which together with the menu and the new range of drinks, will give people more reasons to visit. We’re really looking forward to creating a fantastic local that villagers can be proud of, offering great quality food and drinks at a good price.”

Star Pubs & Bars regional operations director Alun Johnson said: “We’re delighted to be working with Andrew and Mark to broaden The Swan’s appeal and give it the upgrade it needs.”