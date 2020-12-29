, New Years Eve- Reminder of the Tier Rules

People across the UK will have very different rules to follow on what is ordinarily the country’s busiest time New Year’s Eve, as each devolved administration has very different restrictions on socialising and hospitality.
Members of the public are being urged to diligently follow coronavirus regulations on New Year’s Eve by health bosses.
The group which represents NHS trusts in England says that, as cases increase across the UK, abiding by the rules is crucial, adding that hospitals in Tier 4 areas have seen “a real rise in pressure” in the last few days, PA reports.
Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “The public should be under no illusions that this is one of the most challenging times for the NHS.
“It is vital that everyone heeds the new rules and restrictions in the run-up to the New Year and beyond.
“After all, it takes a lot longer to curb the spread of the virus than it does to contract it.
“But despite the difficulties the service is facing, there is hope.
“The vaccine is here and is being rolled out, hopefully to all vulnerable groups by late spring.”
The tiered restrictions affecting the hospitality sector are:
- Tier 1 Pubs, restaurants and cafés can open, operating in a Covid-safe manner, providing table service only, and pubs that do not serve food are also permitted to open. The ‘rule of six’ applies in Tier 1, allowing up to six members of different households to mix both indoors and outdoors. The curfew system is eased marginally: previously, customers in Tier 1 pubs had to leave the premises by 10pm. Under the new rules, last orders can be called at 10pm, with people allowed to finish their food and drinks by 11pm.
- Tier 2 Pubs, restaurants and cafés are allowed to reopen and serve alcohol but only if they serve substantial meals. ‘Wet-led pubs’ and bars that do not serve food cannot open.
- In Tier 2 venues, only people of the same household can visit for table service only. The ‘rule of six’ (which allows six members of different households to come together) applies outdoors. The one-hour extension to the curfew also applies to pubs and restaurants in this tier, with last orders at 10pm and customers must to leave by 11pm.
- Tier 3 Pubs and restaurants are permitted to open for a takeaway service only. Previously, hospitality venues were allowed to stay open if they served substantial meals.
- Tier 4 Again takeaway service only. Under Tier 4 rules, indoor hospitality venues follow the same guidelines as those in Tier 3.