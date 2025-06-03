Newcastle’s Newest Karaoke Bar Reopens Following Transformational £350,000 Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

The Singing Canary, Newcastle’s newest karaoke bar, reopened to the public on Friday 30th May following a phenomenal investment of over £350,000 to transform the pub into a lively karaoke bar. The pub is located at the heart of Newcastle’s city centre and is part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which operates more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Inside, The Singing Canary is spread across two floors – with the first floor available for private hire – and has been completely refreshed to give the pub a bright, bold and vibrant new look. The investment also included brand new feature flooring, quirky new furniture, fixtures and fittings as well as a hand painted karaoke wall inspired by the local area on the first floor to complement the pub’s retro style. In addition, the pub now boasts a separate bar on each floor which have both been entirely remodelled to maximise capacity and ensure a smooth customer experience for all.

To complete The Singing Canary’s new look, the pub boasts a total of eight, state-of-the-art flat screen televisions across both floors for a seamless karaoke experience along with a dedicated karaoke stage/DJ booth on the ground floor for those wanting to put their talent to ultimate the test!

Cuthbert Hackworth, Operator of The Singing Canary, commented: “Opening weekend was absolutely fantastic and it was great to welcome the community back through the doors of The Singing Canary! Thanks to the refurbishment, the pub has been completely transformed and to see it buzzing with life and energy once again is amazing. Feedback from customers has been really positive so far and I can’t wait for all that’s to come for this incredible venue.”

On top of the karaoke offer, The Singing Canary will host a busy schedule of regular entertainment including weekly Band’oke, fun filled quiz nights, Boozy Bingo’oke every Wednesday, live entertainment and a variety of exciting themed nights. The operator is also hoping to support several community initiatives and will start by fundraising to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed at the pub and collecting food to donate to the local foodbank.