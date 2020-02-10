Newquay’s Hotel Bristol Team Delighted To Bring Home The Trophy

Iconic Newquay hotel, the Hotel Bristol, a fifth generation, family run establishment has recently won the coveted ‘Most Improved Hotel’ award at Best Western’s 42nd Annual Members Conference in Edinburgh. It was the hotel’s exceptional Guest Experience Score (GES) that bagged them this highly regarded accolade beating off stiff competition from hotels across the country.

The Best Western annual conference which took place at Edinburgh’s Sheraton Hotel and Spa, recognises national excellence within the Best Western network and celebrates the absolute best in hotel customer service, quality standards and dedication to hospitality. With over 260 hotels across 11 brands, accolades were awarded to hoteliers of all sizes with 11 hotels winning on the evening in their respective categories.

The Most Improved Hotel is decided based on the Guest Experience Score (GES), which is a score Best Western devises from a combination of social media reviews, Trip Advisor scores and the Medallia survey. This score is then compared against a benchmark, and the hotel that has improved its GES the most against that

Hotel director, Howard Young said, “We were really pleased to be recognised for our guest reviews. Integral to our success is our strong ethic of teamwork and this award from the industry heavyweight Best Western reflects the hard graft that our amazing and loyal team put in every day to ensure each and every guest has a wonderful experience with us.”

Howard continued, “While we evolve our establishment, it is always vital that the results reflect our spirit as a family run business as well as retaining our classic elements of service that we are so proud of. Going forward, we’ll also be developing some new fresh and exciting offerings for our guests and local residents, so watch this space.”

Robert Paterson, CEO at Best Western Great Britain, said, “This year has been another record-breaking year for Best Western and that’s why it’s incredibly important to us to get together to recognise and celebrate the hard work our independent hoteliers put in. Congratulations again to the Best Western Hotel Bristol, and to all of this year’s winners, and we look forward to seeing what the rest of 2020 has to offer!”