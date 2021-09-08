No-Shows, No More! Tackling The Impact Of Customer No-Shows

Share Tweet Share Email

A special webinar by Zonal, CGA and Bums on Seats looking at the damaging impact that customer no-shows have on Operators. Join us on Tuesday 14th September 11:00 am BST.

As part of an exciting new industry campaign #ShowUpForHospitality, Zonal, CGA and Bums on Seats will take a deep dive into the damaging impact that customer no-shows have on operators.

The webinar will cover brand new consumer research, including analysis into the scale and causes of no-shows, as well as top tips on how pubs, bars and restaurants can prevent them from happening.

Expert panellists joining the discussion include:

Henri Jooste, Strategic Product Manager, Zonal

Karl Chessell, Director – Hospitality Operators & Food, EMEA, CGA

Amber Staynings, CEO, Bums on Seats

Join the webinar on 14th September to discover more about the campaign and what you can do to tackle the problem.

Now is the time to call for change in behaviour and a refreshed relationship between customers and hospitality venues. Join a coalition of industry leaders and businesses to increase awareness of the impact of no-shows and encourage consumers to always #ShowUpForHospitality. The new #ShowUpForHospitality initiative is aimed at educating customers on the impact of not turning up for bookings, as well as to provide insight, tools and tips to operators to help mitigate the impact.

