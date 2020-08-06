, No Trade-Off Needed Between Pubs And Schools

BBPA says Government is not considering national closure of pubs to reopen schools, and reiterates that social distancing measures in pubs means they are safe to remain open

The British Beer & Pub Association, the leading trade association representing brewers and pubs, has today refuted claims that a trade-off is needed between pubs and schools, to enable schools to re-open in September.

The trade association has said that the Government has made it clear it does not need to nationally close pubs to re-open schools, but that it may limit social contact in some parts of the country to enable schools to reopen.

The British Beer & Pub Association has also reiterated the guidelines and mitigation measures pubs across the whole of the UK have put in place to keep staff and customers safe.

Across the sector, pubs have invested significant work, time and money to ensure they provide a safe environment. No pub has been able to reopen without doing a rigorous risk assessment and implementing measures to keep customers and staff safe. This includes putting up screens, enhancing hygiene measures and offering table service. Pubs have also been commended by Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock MP and Public Health England for their diligence and proactivity in working with NHS Track & Trace.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“There is no evidence of the efficacy of a trade-off between pubs and schools. The Government has made it clear it is not considering the national closure of pubs to reopen schools. It has said it may limit social contact in localities to enable schools to reopen.

“It is important to remember that pubs have been open in England for a month now after investing significant work, time and money to ensure they are a safe environment. No pub can reopen without doing a risk assessment and implementing measures to ensure staff and customers are safe. Pubs have been commended by Matt Hancock and Public Health England for their diligence and proactivity in working with NHS Trace & Trace.

“We are all working hard to restrict the transmission of the virus but careless talk and groundless speculation costs pubs and pub jobs. Our sector is desperately trying to recover and provide a much-needed hub for communities across the UK during these challenging times.”