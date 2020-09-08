North West Multiple Operator Red Fox & Peacock Opens First Freehold Site

Red Fox & Peacock Limited, formerly known as Lytham Hospitality Group, is to open its first freehold site later this month, a new bar, restaurant & live entertainment venue called Lytham House – social and dining in the centre of Lytham. 65 new jobs have been created as a result.

The new venture is the latest addition to a portfolio which includes The Queens Hotel, Lytham; The Eagle at Weeton; The Ship at Freckleton; The Elephant Pub & Bakehouse, Woolton, and The Liberty Tavern, Woolton. It is the group’s first venture into town centre bars and restaurants.

Ross says: “Lytham House will be unlike anything else in the area….the only place where you can enjoy brunch, lunch, coffee and a selection of small or large plates in the daytime, and cocktails, dinner and live entertainment into the evening. It will also offer residents and local businesses space for celebrations, business meetings, dining, and Christmas parties.”

As for opening in the current climate, Ross says: “With the shutdown, refurbishing the site took longer than planned. However, we are lucky in that our original design was quite socially distanced.

“We’re also going to add a takeaway service as an additional income stream once we’re established. During lockdown we introduced a takeaway service at our other pubs, which we got down to a fine art, cooking 500 Sunday roasts for collection each week.

“Lytham in my opinion is also likely to be affected less than other parts of the country. With people staycationing, I think Lytham may be more attractive to tourists and in fact become busier. Increasing numbers of people are also looking to move out of the big cities and Lytham and the Fylde Coast has lots to offer. We have some great businesses and restaurants in the town who are ready to adapt to the new environment and challenges. Also, Fylde Borough County Council are proving to be enterprising – keen to get businesses back up and running. So all in all, we have much to be positive about across the Fylde.”

He also doesn’t intend for Covid-19 to halt future expansion plans. “The disruption to the industry on the back of this pandemic will throw up some great opportunities. We still intend to expand our portfolio but will be very focussed on the right sites and right locations that will trade well in a post Covid-19 recessions.”