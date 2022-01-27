North West Multiple Operators Take on Third Star Pubs & Bars Village Pub in Two Years

Share Tweet Share Email

North West multiple operators Chris and Jon Nevin have taken on their third Star Pubs & Bars lease in two years, The Farmer’s Arms in Burscough, and together with Star are undertaking a joint £500,000 plus upgrade of the pub.

In spite of opening their first pub as the first lockdown started, the brothers have been very successful with its two Star sites increasing trade by £1m at The Golden Lion in Rainford and by a similar amount at The Bay Horse in Worsthorne.

The Farmer’s Arms is also a village pub but with the benefit of a canal side location, which appeals to walkers and cyclists. Its new built garden room also seats 60 making it a great place to use for functions on top of the existing 80 internal covers.

Building work, including a top to bottom redecoration and furniture upgrade, will start at the end of the month. The Farmer’s Arms will reopen in early April in time for Easter and will create 30 new jobs on the back of the changes.

Chris said: Chris said: “We love the canal side location of The Farmer’s Arms and that there are great views across Lancashire all the way to the Pennines. It’s in a lovely spot if you want to walk or cycle nearby or somewhere to just relax and enjoy great food and drink in beautiful surroundings. We could immediately see the pub’s potential and that it would work well with our vision for our pubs, food, drink, and service model. We will continue to add further businesses to our portfolio. These will not only be in destination and village sites. We will also be moving into further hospitality segments that we have experience of operating within where we know we can add value and differentiation over current managed pub company offers.”

David O’Brien, Star Pubs & Bars Business Development Manager said: “Chris and Jon have done an amazing job over the last two years creating fantastic popular village pubs. They have worked hard to deliver the type of food, drink and ambience that people want whilst retaining the unique characters of each pub. I feel sure The Farmer’s Arms will be another success for them and wish the team well.”