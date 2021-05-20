Northamptonshire Pub Company Greedy Gordons Group To Open Two New Pubs

Share Tweet Share Email

The team behind an award-winning Northamptonshire pub and retail company are to open another two pubs in the county.

Richard Gordon and Sonya Harvey, co-owners of Greedy Gordons Group, who have run Punch Pubs lease The Red Lion at Cranford www.redlioncranford.co.uk for the past four years, are set to open two pubs in the next few weeks, creating 60 new jobs.

The Pig & Waffle in Grafton Underwood, near Kettering, which is a private lease with Boughton Estates, is set to open in early June, with Gordon and Harvey hoping it will become a village hub for locals to meet throughout the day for food and drinks, including brunch, lunch, afternoon tea and tapas. A garden kiosk called The Pig Pen, will also in The Pig & Waffle’s garden in mid-July, offering walkers, cyclists and tourists drinks and snacks.

The Snooty Fox in Lowick, which was acquired by the Greedy Gordons Group before the Covid-19 pandemic, will finally open its doors in early July. The pub was due to open last April.

Gordon, who has worked in the hospitality industry for 35 years, including in food development for McManus Pub Company and as an area manager for Northamptonshire Inns, said: “Our focus at present is being able to finally welcome customers into our wonderful new pubs and continue to safely maximise trade at The Red Lion. But we have an appetite for opening further sites in Northamptonshire, including Northampton, when the time and opportunities are right.”

The team’s efforts in helping local people were recognised in the Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards 2020/1 with a Local Hero Award. GG Express also helps support Kettering Food Bank, with a donation for every order.

Richard says: “The demand for GG Express continues to grow, driven by consumers’ appetite, following the challenges of the pandemic lockdowns, to support local businesses and British suppliers. Our customers are attracted by our restaurant quality produce that they can cook and enjoy at home. We see potential to expand this business with retail sites in Northamptonshire.”