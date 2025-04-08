NTIA And Ask For Clive Unite To Launch Pub Pride 2025

Share Post Share Email

Ask for Clive, the renowned equality charity dedicated to fostering inclusion within hospitality venues, has partnered with the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) to launch Pub Pride 2025, which takes place on Friday 30th May 2025 this year. This national initiative is set to champion diversity and create safer, more welcoming spaces for the LGBTQ+ community across the UK as Pub Pride takes place at the end of May.

Celebrating its fifth year, Pub Pride is an annual event that encourages pubs, bars, and nightclubs to visibly demonstrate their support for LGBTQ+ inclusivity. The partnership between Ask for Clive and the NTIA aims to expand the event’s reach, providing participating venues with the necessary resources, training, and visibility to drive meaningful change within the nightlife sector.

Danny Clare, Co-Founder of Ask for Clive, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration:

“Pub Pride is about bringing communities together to celebrate and embrace diversity. We are thrilled to be partnering with the NTIA to expand the initiative and reach more venues across the country. This collaboration represents a significant step toward ensuring that the UK’s nightlife is inclusive, welcoming, and safe for everyone.”

Silvana Kill Director of Operations Night Time Industries Association, echoed this sentiment:

“The NTIA is committed to championing inclusivity in the nightlife sector. Partnering with Ask for Clive to launch Pub Pride 2024 is a crucial step in fostering positive change and reinforcing the importance of safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community. We encourage all venues to get involved and show their support for equality and diversity.”

Pub Pride 2024 is set to take place on the weekend of Friday 30th May, with venues across the UK invited to join the movement by hosting celebratory events, displaying Pub Pride branding, and engaging in staff training to enhance LGBTQ+ inclusivity.