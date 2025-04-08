Brakspear Adds Moreton-in-Marsh Pub to Honeycomb Houses

Share Post Share Email

Pub operator Brakspear is adding to its Honeycomb Houses managed division with the purchase of The Redesdale Arms, a thriving pub and accommodation business in Moreton-in-Marsh in the Cotswolds. The acquisition bolsters Honeycomb Houses’ presence in the Cotswolds and takes the total estate up to 11 sites.

The Redesdale Arms is a Grade II listed building on Moreton-in-Marsh High Street. The traditional Cotswold stone building dates back to 1661 and retains many original features including oak beams, open fireplaces and other period details.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said:

“The Redesdale Arms is a quintessentially Cotswolds pub with rooms and we’re delighted to be bringing it into the Honeycomb Houses estate.

“Adding a pub in Moreton-in-Marsh consolidates our presence in the area, alongside our existing, successful sites in nearby towns such as Stow-on-the-Wold and Shipston-on-Stour. We already benefit from healthy ‘crossover’ trade between our Cotswolds sites, and this gives us another pub where we can offer our guests the Honeycomb House experience.”

“The Redesdale Arms has built an excellent reputation for dining and accommodation, and we will ensure its essential character remains unchanged, while introducing the Honeycomb Houses ethos of relaxed, attentive service in a ‘home from home’ atmosphere.”

He added: “The expansion of Honeycomb Houses is creating more career opportunities and we currently have vacancies for talented hospitality professionals at all levels to join our teams, with industry-leading pay, benefits and training.”