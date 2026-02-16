NTIA and International Nightlife Association Back UK Call for Minister as Australian Leaders Urge Worldwide Action

Share Post Share Email

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) and the International Nightlife Association (INA) have today thrown their full support behind calls from Angela Rayner, Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram for the appointment of a dedicated Minister for the Night-Time Economy, as Australian Ministers formally urge governments around the world to follow suit.

Rt.Hon Angela Rayner Said within here speech at the Night Time Economy Summit in Liverpool “And that is why, I would support the creation of a dedicated Minister for the Night Time Economy, with responsibility to champion the sector inside Government, and ensure that those voices of small and medium businesses are heard loud and clear.”

The renewed push for ministerial leadership follows the landmark First Global Night-Time Economy Ministers’ Meeting, convened on 31 January by NSW Minister John Graham and ACT Minister Tara Cheyne.

At the meeting, the world’s first two Night-Time Economy Ministers issued a joint communiqué calling on jurisdictions globally to appoint dedicated Ministerial leadership to unlock the full potential of their night-time economies.

Michael Kill, CEO of the NTIA and Vice President of the International Nightlife Association, attended the inaugural meeting on 31 January, joining global experts and policymakers to discuss reform, international collaboration and the future of governance for night-time economies.

While more than 80 jurisdictions have introduced Night Mayors or similar governance roles, meaningful reform requires ministerial authority to coordinate across licensing, planning, transport, policing, health, treasury, tourism, industrial relations and the arts, alongside the legislative backing needed to secure long-term progress.

For decades, night-time economies have too often been treated as regulatory challenges rather than strategic economic drivers. That narrative is shifting. In October 2025, the World Economic Forum recognised the night-time economy as “an untapped frontier of opportunity” capable of driving economic growth, optimising infrastructure and strengthening social connection.

Sacha Lord, Chair of the Night Time Industries Association & INA Advisory Board said: “Australia has set a powerful international precedent. By establishing dedicated Night-Time Economy Ministers and issuing a global call to action, they have demonstrated what serious commitment looks like. We fully support Angela Rayner, Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram in calling for a Minister for the Night-Time Economy here in the UK. Our sector is a major employer, a driver of tourism and the beating heart of our cities. It deserves representation at Cabinet level.”

Joaquim Boadas de Quintana, President of the International Nightlife Association, added: “The inaugural engagement between Ministers John Graham and Tara Cheyne marks a historic turning point. The global sector is aligned, night-time economies require structured, Ministerial leadership to ensure coordination, legal certainty and long-term strategy.

Governments around the world should now respond to this call.”

Michael Kill, CEO of the NTIA and Vice President of the INA, said: “Attending the first Global Night-Time Economy Ministers’ Meeting reinforced the scale of international momentum behind this agenda. Ministerial leadership is no longer optional, it is essential.

The call from Australian Ministers strengthens the case in the UK and beyond. Our cities do not switch off at sunset, and neither should government policy.”

With international alignment growing, the NTIA and INA reaffirm their commitment to working alongside national and regional leaders to ensure night-time economies are recognised as core economic and cultural infrastructure, and empowered to reach their full potential after dark.