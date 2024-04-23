Nuneaton Pub Gets A £286,000 Makeover

Share Tweet Share Email

The Hare & Hounds in Nuneaton re-opened last Thursday 18th April following a major investment of £286,000.

The pub is part of the Proper Pubs, community operator division of Admiral Taverns, and has undergone a complete transformation to elevate the overall look and feel and foster a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

Operator of The Hare & Hounds, Sarah Jane, said: “Opening night went brilliantly – it was fantastic to welcome all our customers in and showcase everything that the pub has to offer!

The feedback we’ve received from our community has been amazing and we can’t wait to see everyone again soon!”

Going forward the operator looks forward to introducing various fundraising initiatives to support several causes close to her heart including collecting food for local foodbank and raising money to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “The refurbishment at The Hare & Hounds looks incredible and it’s evident how hard Sarah and the team have worked to ensure it will be a great success for the local community.

On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, Sarah, the very best of luck for the future in making The Hare & Hounds a vibrant social hub for local residents.”