, Old House At Home In Maidstone Reopens After A £200,000 Investment

The Old House at Home, on Pudding Lane in Maidstone, has reopened its doors to the local community after an investment of c£200,000.

The award-winning Craft Union Pub Company has refurbished and rejuvenated the Old House at Home as part of its ongoing commitment to putting quality pubs back in the heart of communities.

Experienced operators Karen and Jim Rennie, who have run the Old House at Home for twenty years, will continue to deliver their outstanding offering with their unrivalled knowledge of the Maidstone community.

The refurbishment has seen a complete refresh of the Old House at Home’s interior, keeping all the traditional features but bringing the site up to date with a design that is intended to create the feeling of a home away from home. It has been decorated to the highest standard to ensure a welcoming atmosphere that its customers enjoy.

The pub has reopened with clear social distancing measures and enhanced cleaning regimes in place and Karen and Jim are focused on the safety of both her staff and customers. The refurbishment has also integrated the pub’s function room into the main body of the pub to maximise the space available.

Karen said: “I’m delighted to see the refurbishment of our beloved Old House at Home. It is a brilliant pub at the heart of Maidstone, and we’re dedicated to doing all we can to give back to the local community.

“Our focus has always been our customers and the community I live and breathe, so to work with a company like Craft Union with its values so deeply ingrained in serving the communities it operates in, is just fantastic.”

Frazer Grimbleby, Operations Director of Craft Union, said: “Every decision we make at Craft Union is with the community in mind, and we strive to understand the needs of each community we operate in. The Old House at Home really feeds into our ethos of pubs playing a central role in the lives of their customers – we’re incredibly proud that it has become a part of the Craft Union family.

“The operator is the most important part of our business model and with the likes of Karen and Jim at the helm of the Old House at Home, we and the Maidstone community can rest assured that that the right local people are on hand to deliver exactly what they need from their local pub.”