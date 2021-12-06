Omicron Fears Trigger Cancellations as UK Hospitality Readies for Christmas

The severely disturbed hospitality industry is again under the doldrums of renewed Covid worries following the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) virus with a number of countries including the United Kingdom strengthening the border control measures as a large section of people remain vulnerable to the rapidly mutating virus and sub-lineages.

The concerned healthcare authorities are examining the nature of mutations, the prospective effectiveness of existing vaccines against the Omicron variant and the potential extent of damage it can cause in the health conditions of a person after contraction.

Almost all of the businesses operating within the hospitality industry in the UK have not experienced revenues close to the pre-Covid levels as operative difficulties continue to hurt the critical functions, at a time when they have to prepare themselves for the upcoming festivities and year-ender holidays.

LINGERING TROUBLES

The enterprises were already engaged in managing the operational hardships including the acute shortage of human capital with the businesses under the food and accommodation sector feeling the intense heat of short-staffed operations.The consumer facing businesses certainly require an adequate number of people who can oversee a number of essential functions and responsibilities that collectively help in smooth running of the enterprise.

Starting with the proper number of chefs, to the professionals who can prepare special cuisines at a multicuisine facility and people serving & preparing quick snacks and drinks at bars, pubs, nightclubs and beer gardens.With the dearth of staff at hospitality settings, most of the businesses were unable to operate at the full functional scale even after deploying maximum resources as many enterprises struggle to hire skilled workers for specialised tasks, at a time when the number of vacancies hover at all-time highs.

Along with these challenges, the businesses are grappling with the faltering supply chain and logistics systems, as a result of which commercial setups have to face untimeliness of orders and material delays in the supplies of essential raw materials.With the persistently higher input prices due to aforementioned factors, businesses are now increasingly transferring the cost burden to the consumers in order to reduce their losses.

OMICRON EFFECT

With the arrival of the Omicron variant and the subsequent warning of severe consequences by the World Health Organisation (WHO), people have certainly turned more apprehensive as the virus is also affecting the individuals who have completed the two-dose regimen. Businesses that have received multiple bookings for the Christmas celebrations and other slots during the pre-Christmas period and year-ender breaks are facing cancellations as people remain worried with regard to the transmissibility and nature of the new variant.