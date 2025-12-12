One Million Loyalty Customers Sign Up To Greene King’s New App In Three Months

Share Post Share Email

Pub company and brewer Greene King has seen one million customers sign up to its loyalty and rewards programme since the launch of its new app in September.

The one million milestone has been reached in just three months showing customers’ appetite for an intuitive app and added rewards.

Greene King made the multi-million-pound investment into the evolution of its app to enable better customer connection; allowing them to explore Greene King’s brands, make and manage bookings, customise orders and pay all in one place. It enhances customer experience and incentivises repeat visits through exclusive and personalised offers, discounts and rewards.

Greene King’s Group Marketing Director, Kevin Hydes, said:

“We launched the new Greene King app with rewards to meet changing customer behaviours and capitalise on the demand for personalised experiences in our pubs.

“We’re proud to have recorded one million sign-ups in just three months, showing the appetite for a seamless and hassle-free digital experience, which supports in building a better in-pub experience and drives connection with our customers – whether that is through booking, ordering or paying or through incentivising repeat visits with exclusive and personalised offers, discounts and rewards.”

The evolution of the app has helped to resolve historic customer pain points such as reducing waiting time and customising food and drink orders by offering quick checkout and one-click repeat orders. Further features include a map view, app exclusives and seamless login, accommodating online bookings and downloads quicker with loyalty prizes and incentives to encourage repeat visits.

The new app is part of Greene King’s wider investment in technology that is accelerating its digital growth plan with a customer-first approach and operational benefits for pub teams.