Online Delivery And Booking Portals To Play “Ever-Increasing Role In Restaurant Sector

Food delivery markets are constantly expanding, with two major online players present across Europe, shows a study from HES-SO Valais-Wallis, School of Management in Switzerland. However, booking portals and online delivery services are still in an early stage, with a significant growth potential for the coming years.

New customer needs, driven by technology, are developing new demand in matter of food services. It is not only about time, but also about experience as this societal change affects horizontally the restaurant sector from the fast food segment to ‘Stars’ restaurants.

“Following the revolution in the hotel booking market over the past years, the food delivery and restaurant booking markets are also starting to play a significant role in the business model of European restaurants” said Adrian Cummins, Chair of HOTREC Restaurant and Pub Working Group.

“This study shows the importance for the European restaurant sector to further customise its services to this new demand and even anticipate customers’ needs to make the most of it” added Christian de Barrin, CEO of HOTREC.