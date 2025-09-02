Only 1 In 5 Washrooms Meet Hygiene Cleanliness Expectations In The UK, New Tork Survey Finds

Share Post Share Email

50% of people take action after a poor experience, impacting business revenue and reputation

Tork, an Essity brand and the global leader in professional hygiene, announces findings of a global Insight Survey of end users and cleaning staff that explored attitudes toward hygiene in washrooms. Tork continues to push for inclusive hygiene by identifying barriers that prevent people from comfortably meeting their needs in public washrooms and the resulting impact on businesses.

Significant societal shifts have taken place with regards to awareness and accommodation of individual physical circumstances and conditions in washrooms in public spaces and the workplace. Changing places are more commonly seen in shopping centres and disabled toilet cubicles are incorporated into the design of public washrooms, signposted by the wheelchair sign. However, globally 95% of people who report physical or cognitive conditions are not in a wheelchair.

The global Tork Insight Survey reveals that many needs remain unrecognised in washroom design and maintenance. In fact, globally, 1 in 2 people are likely to face barriers to hygiene in washrooms meaning there is a disconnect between their capabilities or needs and the washroom environment. 33% of those who report a physical or cognitive condition have skin sensitivity, 29% have anxiety and 22% have rheumatism. Such sensory sensitivities, cognitive conditions or paruresis (shy bladder) can result in people refraining from using washrooms or being able to fully meet their needs in the washroom.

In the UK, 17% of those who report a physical condition suffer from a skin sensitivity such as eczema, which can be aggravated by harsh soaps, and 12% are challenged by arthritis or suffer from chronic pain, which can make using toilet paper and accessing soap from dispensers difficult. Drawing similarities with the global view that 1 in 5 washrooms do not meet hygiene cleanliness expectations, 24% of people surveyed in the UK cite ‘unhygienic’ as a reason for never using or having avoided a washroom, and 50% say they have not used a washroom at a venue even though they needed to. Overall, in line with disappointing global survey stats, 83% of end users surveyed in the UK are concerned about hygiene in public washrooms.

“Eight out of ten people globally have concerns about washroom rooms – a figure that’s even higher for those with certain physical or cognitive conditions,” said Olivia Slater, Commercial Director at Essity Professional Hygiene. “When a washroom fails to meet these diverse needs, it directly impacts a business’s reputation and revenue. This is one reason why ‘Hygiene for all’ is a core pillar of our sustainability strategy. By focusing on inclusive hygiene, we help organisations create better experiences that serve as many people as possible, including the cleaning staff who maintain these vital spaces.”

The research, which surveyed 11,500 people across 11 countries, shows there are high expectations for hygiene and cleanliness in the washroom. Seventy-four percent expect moderate or high levels of hygiene. Yet, only 20% of washrooms deliver on those expectations. Forty percent of the general population is “very concerned” with hygiene and cleanliness of public spaces and that number jumps to 60% for people with conditions like germaphobia.

What does this mean for venues and the workplace in the UK?

A poor washroom experience can trigger powerful emotions amongst users, such as ‘disappointed’ (30%), ‘disgusted (30%),‘uncomfortable’ (27%) and ‘frustrated’ (26%) which have a negative impact on venue or workplace reputation.

· 30% have spent less time at a venue because of the state of the washroom

· 17% have avoided eating and drinking at a venue

· 10% have told their friends to avoid the location and 7% have left a poor online review

· 18% of people have made a complaint to staff or workplace management about poor washroom experiences

· 15% worked from home more than they otherwise would, because of poor washrooms at work, hindering compliance with return to office policies

Tork Insight Survey 2025, conducted in US, UK, Germany, France, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands and Poland among 11,500 people from the general public and 1,000 cleaning staff.

