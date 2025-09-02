The Nicholson’s Pub Collection And St Austell Brewery Unite To Support Homelessness Charity Social Bite

Share Post Share Email

Two leading British pub businesses have joined forces to raise money for a charity dedicated to helping people break the cycle of homelessness.

Nicholson’s Pubs are partnering with St Austell Brewery, a leading independent brewing, hospitality, and drinks wholesale business on a new initiative to support Social Bite, a charity and social business working to end homelessness across the UK.

Throughout September, 5p from every pint of Nicholson’s Pale Ale – which is brewed by St Austell Brewery and sold exclusively in all 82 Nicholson’s pubs nationwide – will be donated to Social Bite. The initiative is expected to raise money to help fund the charity’s mission to provide homes, jobs, food, and support to people throughout the UK.

Nicholson’s, part of Mitchells & Butlers, has supported Social Bite since 2020. Each year, Social Bite distributes over 140,000 items of food and drink, supports people into employment through its Jobs First programme and delivers safe accommodation through projects including The Social Bite Village.

Sara Rees, Director of Fundraising and Partnerships at Social Bite, said:

“We’re incredibly grateful to Mitchells & Butlers, Nicholson’s, St Austell Brewery, and all the customers who’ll help to raise funds by buying a pint of Nicholson’s Pale Ale.

“Their support comes at a crucial time for people experiencing homelessness. For example, in England, 45,840 households were assessed as homeless in the first three months of 2025, with record numbers in temporary accommodation. As well as boosting projects that help people out of situations of homelessness, through safe places to call home, real jobs, and free food, these funds will go towards providing wraparound support for long-lasting change. We hope this ‘Pints with Purpose’ initiative not only helps to raise vital finds but also creates conversations and drives awareness around homelessness.”

Andrew Turner, Chief Operations Officer for St Austell Brewery, said:

“We’ve taken great pride in being the chosen brewer of Nicholson’s Pale Ale for the past 12 years, with almost 175 years of brewing heritage behind us. It’s brilliant to see the beer taking on an even greater purpose this September, helping to support people in need.

“This initiative not only amplifies the incredible work of Social Bite but also highlights the unique role that cask ale continues to play in British pub culture. Cask was the original drink of the pub – our communal gathering spaces where people sought warmth, connection, support, and conversation – making this partnership the perfect fit.”

Will Prideaux, Operations Director for Nicholson’s Pubs, added:

“At Nicholson’s, we’re proud to be partnering with St Austell Brewery to support Social Bite during Cask Ale Week. Our pubs have long been places of community and connection, so it’s fitting that every pint of Nicholson’s Pale Ale poured this September will help make a real difference to those affected by homelessness. It’s a simple way for our guests to enjoy great cask ale while supporting a powerful cause.”