Only 42% Of Scottish Pubs And Bars Able To Open

Just 42% of Scotland’s pubs and bars will be able to open from Friday. Hospitality venues in Scotland’s level 4 areas have been closed apart from delivery and takeaway. Under level three, venues can reopen for food and non-alcoholic drinks, but alcohol cannot be served, and venues must close by 6pm.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon’s announced this week that all 11 local authorities currently in level four restrictions will move to level three from 11 December.

Commenting on the First Minister’s statement , CEO of the Scottish Beer & Pub Association (SBPA) Emma McClarkin said:

“This announcement today is bittersweet for Scotland’s pubs and bars. Whilst the news that further economic support for the sector will be outlined tomorrow is hugely welcome and long overdue, the unwillingness of the Government to review the time restrictions on hospitality and lack of progress on the Levels in certain areas like Edinburgh, is hugely disappointing. Only 42% of Scotland’s pubs and bars will be able open under these restrictions, leaving the majority on life-support.

“The Christmas and New Year period is critically important to businesses in the hospitality sector and the news today that many will be unable to trade as they had hoped and expected will sadly mean some tough business decisions being made over the next few days.

“In order to save jobs and hundreds of Scottish businesses, the Scottish Government must now ensure that the financial support package at least matches those on offer to pubs, bars and their supply chains in Wales. Currently, the average Welsh pub will receive four times more in financial support than the average Scottish pub over the Christmas period. The Cabinet Secretary needs to fix that tomorrow.”