Only A Pavement Away Celebrates 5th Anniversary

Share Tweet Share Email

Industry charity Only A Pavement Away has announced the launch of brand-new podcast series, Hospitality Against Homelessness, An Only A Pavement Away Podcast, this October. The charity, which supports prison leavers, veterans and people facing homelessness in gaining meaningful employment in the hospitality sector, celebrates its 5th anniversary on 10th October, having been set up by Greg & Gill Mangham on World Homelessness Day in 2018.

With a focus on purpose and positive change, podcast host Mark Stretton, CEO of Fleet Street, will be speaking to visionary industry leaders about their own journey in hospitality, how they have driven forward environmental, social, and corporate governance in their businesses, and championed diversity and inclusion.

The Hospitality Against Homelessness debut series will launch this month with a 4-episode run featuring guests including Nick Mackenzie, CEO of Greene King, Kate Nicholls CEO of UK Hospitality and Michelin starred chef Tom Aikens who was recently recognized as patron of Only A Pavement Away. In addition to the feature length interview with these visionary hospitality leaders, each episode will include insight from an Only A Pavement Away champion and an industry update from Only A Pavement Away CEO Greg Mangham.

The initial 4-episode series has been sponsored and supported by leading soft drink company Britvic, hospitality and leisure investment firm Imbiba, and Brew Dog who generously provided its studio at Brew Dog Waterloo for the recording of all episodes. The debut series, will be followed by a longer run of episodes launching in 2024.

Greg Mangham, CEO of Only A Pavement Away, said “Our industry is filled with some truly incredible people, making real change across hospitality. With this podcast series, we wanted to give these visionaries a platform to talk about their career journeys and their approach to purpose, ESG and diversity and inclusion, to inspire other businesses to progress in this space.

I’ve found the insight from our guests in this series truly fascinating, and hearing how they are working with Only A Pavement Away is a reminder of how far the charity has come. Thanks to everyone who helped bring this series together, and I hope these stories inspire listeners to make a positive change in their businesses.”

Mark Stretton, CEO of Fleet Street and podcast host, said “One thing that is very clear from interviewing industry leaders for this series, is that when Greg Mangham asks, people tend to say yes, and this was certainly the case when he approached me about hosting the Hospitality Against Homelessness podcast.

Purpose is such a vital area for businesses now, yet there’s so little content dedicated to this topic in our sector. Thus, this series feels like it is filling a real gap, and provides a great opportunity to share the stories of some truly remarkable people, innovating across their businesses. The guests are brilliant, the charity they are supporting is fantastic, this series really is a must listen!”