Opening The Door to Digital Services With Click & Collect

been seen as a non-essential service. As such, a technology that was primarily used by only the largest and most established brands has quickly become democratised. Now, the UK click & collect market is forecast to reach £9.6 billion in 2023.

Click & collect is a tried and tested model, and its seamless adoption has proven that there’s no need to reinvent the wheel when it comes to evolving a business. However, done well, these platforms allow businesses to deliver the same services they used to as a physical entity – only moving the service online and automating a wide-range of operations.

ENABLING A CONSUMER-FIRST MODEL

Customers are at the heart and soul of the hospitality industry. As restaurants, bars and venues have relied on their continued support throughout the pandemic, these businesses have shifted their focus towards finding the most safe and convenient ways to serve customers.

Click & collect has become a facilitator in those efforts. A year on and COVID-19 is still having a dev- astating impact on the sector, but click & collect platforms are ensuring customers can order from wherever they feel safest: be it their homes, while out on their daily walks, or even from their tables within venues.