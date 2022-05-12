Opera Returns to Fuller’s Gardens this Summer

Share Tweet Share Email

Fuller’s, the premium pubs and hotels business, is delighted to announce the welcome return of Opera in the Garden. Produced by theatre company Rogue Opera, this year’s production sees Rogue Opera present the best (and worst) characters in opera, taking you through the big tunes, the tear-jerkers, the crowd pleasers and, of course, the drinking songs.

This year’s production offers 23 performances across 23 Fuller’s pubs from 14 June to 28 July 2022 and tickets can be purchased from https://www.fullers.co.uk/event-finder/opera-in-the-garden.

From the classics – to the greatest hits you didn’t know you knew, to our favourite hidden gems, you’ll be introduced to some of opera’s infamous heroes, villains, lovers, jokers, martyrs and losers. With English dialogue woven throughout and all pieces sung in their original language, this is a great show for the opera buff or opera-curious alike.

Rogue Opera’s cast of five will not only take you on a journey through their favourite opera personas, but also give you a behind the scenes, tongue-in-cheek look inside the world of the opera archetypes: the Soprano, the Mezzo, the Tenor, the Baritone and even the one on the piano.

Rogue Opera founder Bronwen White said: “We’re delighted to be back for another Opera in the Garden tour with Fuller’s. Bringing opera to new audiences outside of traditional theatre spaces is so important in keeping this fantastic artform alive and thriving and we’re excited to perform in so many great pub gardens.”

Fuller’s Marketing Director Jane Jones said: “After a phenomenal season last year, we are thrilled to be welcoming Rogue Opera back to Fuller’s pubs and hotels this summer. This unique show works brilliantly in the settings of our fantastic gardens and feels like the perfect pairing for a summer’s evening. We are proud to be the only pub company hosting theatrical productions of this size and bringing the arts to a wider audience at an affordable price. Combining that with delicious menus and a bar at hand, Opera in the Garden 2022 is not to be missed.”

