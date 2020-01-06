Opportunity For Pubs To “Create Their Own Advert”

Sky is offering its licensed trade customers the opportunity to create a TV advert and have an advertising campaign made exclusively for their business. The campaign will be delivered via Adsmart from Sky, which they say “levels the playing field” so that businesses – whatever their shape or size – can benefit from the power and impact of TV.

With AdSmart, different adverts can be shown to different households watching the same programme. This means that pubs can advertise on national channels but to relevant audiences in their local postcode area, giving a more local and targeted approach.

Tracy Harrison, Director of Marketing at Sky Business said; “Imagine if you had Sky’s creative team at your disposal to make a TV advert promoting your pub and creating a campaign that targets audiences in their local postcode area?”

“That’s exactly what we are offering one lucky Sky Business customer – along with thousands of pounds worth of free, targeted advertising space across Sky’s channels – all of which has been designed to help drive footfall. The opportunity to showcase all that is good and great about their business to their local community and beyond is just one click away.“

The competition, which closes on Friday 31st January 2020, is quick and easy to enter.

To help pubs promote the sport that their customers love, a range of free point-of-sale material is available to order through MySkySports.com, including posters, beer mats and table talkers.

To enter the competition, all licensees need to do is order the free pack through MySkySports.com and they’ll be automatically entered into the competition.

The competition runs throughout January. All Sky customers need to do to enter is register or log onto MySkySports.com and request a free POS pack. The winning venue will be chosen at random and notified by 7 February.