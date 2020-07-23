Over 32,000 Restaurants Register For Eat Out To Help Out Reveals Chancellor

Over 32,000 restaurants have registered for Eat Out to Help Out. Registration closes end of August, tag your three favourites to encourage them to sign up too. Here are mine: 1. @bluelioninn 2. @CambiodTercio 3. The Golden Lion https://t.co/GqCgNMSjCphttps://t.co/adRGupX85L pic.twitter.com/9LkP2yRF3u — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 22, 2020

More than 32,000 restaurants have registered for the government’s Eat Out to Help Out (EOHO) scheme, chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed in a tweet.

The scheme revealed by the Chancellor earlier this month supports participating restaurants/food outlets and will offer diners a 50% discount on food and soft drinks on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout August to the value of £10 per person.

Boparan Restaurant Group – which includes Carluccio’s, FishWorks and Giraffe – has extended the offer to remove the £10 limit and give guests 50% off all food and soft drinks, regardless of how much the bill comes to. They will also be offering £10 off any bottle of wine.

A Boparan Restaurant Group spokesman said: “We wanted to make dining out as attractive and compelling as possible, which is why we’ve extended the 50% discount beyond the £10 cap. We look forward to welcoming back our guests and hope these added incentives, alongside the variety of safety measures we have implemented, will encourage them to return.”

The Chancellor has said operators wishing to take part in the scheme had until the end of August to register, although the last Wednesday in the month is the 26th.