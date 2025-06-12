Paddy Mcguinness Crowns The Local Winners Of Marston’s Big Pub Quiz

Share Post Share Email

Following a nationwide search to find the UK’s smartest pub, a special celebrity guest dropped into The Weaver’s Whistle in Northwich to congratulate the deserving winners of Marston’s Big Pub Quiz, our latest community-engaging event, which last month saw local guests put their general knowledge to the test at more than 200 Marston’s pubs across the country.

Comedian, actor, presenter and Marston’s Big Pub Quiz-master Paddy McGuinness was on hand to greet all the winners and present their trophies and prizes, including a giant £5,000 cheque to Andy, the overall Big Pub Quiz champion from The Red Lion in Wigan.

In line with Marston’s commitment to making a difference in the communities we serve, each of the four Smartest Pub of the Week winners also received a special £1,000 donation from Marston’s Charitable Foundation to support a worthy cause in their local community.

The four pub winners and their chosen local charities were:

The Black Diamond, Worksop, and The Remember Richard Rice Foundation

The Green Lady, Caerphilly, and Disability Can Do

The Queen’s Head, Bromsgrove, and the Birmingham Children’s Hospital

The Cricketer’s Inn, Easton, and the Easton Village Church

Claire Robertson, director of operations at Marston’s, said:

“It’s been fantastic to see so many people head down to their locals and get involved in the Big Pub Quiz. Each of our smartest pubs have picked brilliant community projects to donate their winnings to and we’re very proud that we’re able to support them through the Marston’s Charitable Foundation.”

Paddy McGuinness added:

“Any afternoon spent in the pub is a good one, but this one was even more special. It was fantastic to meet the teams from the smartest pubs and their chosen charities and hear all about the amazing work they’re doing in their communities.

“Pubs really are at the heart of their communities, and I grew up in them with my family, so it has been an absolute pleasure to be involved and play a part in bringing people together for Marston’s Big Pub Quiz.”