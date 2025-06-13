Hotel Installs Rock Sculpture In Memory Of Inspiring Teacher And Olympian

Share Post Share Email

A spa hotel resort on the shores of Windermere is honouring the memory of Olympic swimmer, teacher and mother of two Helen Smart.

Helen sadly and unexpectedly passed away in 2023 at the age of 42 whilst on holiday with all her family in the Lake District.

Her husband Craig Smart wanted to honour Helen’s incredible life and the place she loved so much by creating a memorial at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa in the Lake District, where the couple tied the knot in 2015.

Craig contacted the spa resort’s wedding team to explain his idea, which led to discussions with English Lakes Hotels estates director Tim Berry and the hotel group’s resident local sculptor and stone mason Shawn Williamson.

The result is the creation of ‘Helen’s Seat’, a Lakeland slate boulder carved as a memorial and a place to sit on the edge of Windermere with sweeping views of the Langdale Pikes and surrounding fells.

Craig says: “The idea was to create a place where Helen’s spirit can be felt and her memory celebrated. Helen was a remarkable woman: an Olympian, an inspirational educator, a talented musician, and above all, a deeply loved wife, mother, daughter and friend. Her career was marked by incredible dedication, discipline and belief in herself.

“Helen’s favourite place in the world was the Lake District, where she found peace, happiness, and shared many treasured memories with her family. Our wedding at Low Wood Bay was the most amazing day and every year, we returned on our anniversary.

“A huge and heartfelt thank you to Tim Berry, Shawn Williamson and the rest of the Low Wood Bay team for creating this amazing memorial for Helen. It is absolutely perfect – a peaceful, loving space where all of Helen’s family and friends can come, sit, reflect, and remember the amazing person she was. Helen was a true champion – on the world stage, in the classroom, and in our hearts.”

As a world-class backstroke swimmer, Helen proudly represented Great Britain in the 200m backstroke at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games. She earned a bronze medal at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur, and silver medals at the 1999 World Short Course Championships and the European Championships, setting numerous British records and winning national titles along the way.

English Lakes Hotels estates director Tim Berry says:

“From speaking to Craig from the moment he got in touch with us, we were keen to help.

It’s clear that Helen achieved so much, not only through her exemplary careers in top flight sport and education, but also in the inspirational way she lived her life.

“We put Craig in touch with Shawn to develop the idea of the stone memorial and organise its installation here. We wanted something natural and that children and adults alike would enjoy for years to come.

“The boulder originally came down the fell from behind Low Wood Bay and was dropped here by a glacier, so it’s fitting that it should still remain here on site and is now in a location where we are helping to restore the shoreline and regenerate the natural reed bed.”