Paddy Power, Sky Sports and the Professional Darts Corporation join forces to launch The Even Bigger 180 campaign with Prostate Cancer UK

Share Post Share Email

Paddy Power, Sky Sports and the Professional Darts Corporation have launched The Even Bigger 180 – a landmark men’s health campaign starring the best darts throwers on the planet.

In 2024-25, the three organisations rallied together to call on 180,000 men to check their risk of prostate cancer, the most common form of cancer in men. One in eight men get it in their lifetime but it’s often symptomless in the early stages.

In the UK, one man dies from prostate cancer every 45 minutes. But finding it early, when it’s easier to treat, can save lives. Men can check their risk online in 30 seconds by answering three quick questions. Take it here.

The call-to-arms for men to check their risk will play out in front of millions of TV viewers on Sky Sports’ broadcast channels, while there will be full takeovers on their digital channels too. Paddy Power and the PDC will similarly support using the combined might of their social media following and content teams.

Tournament sponsors Paddy Power are also renewing their pledge to donate £1000 to Prostate Cancer UK for every 180 hit at the tournament, which in 2023/24 reached £914,000 (rounded up to £1million) and £907,000 at last year’s tournament.

As well as donating £1000 for every 180 at the tournament, also returning is the nine-dart bonus where for every perfect leg at the tournament a cash prize of £180,000 will be split evenly between the player who achieved it, Prostate Cancer UK and one lucky fan in the crowd at Ally Pally.

Dutchman Christian Kist and Aussie thrower Damon Heta both achieved nine-dart finishes at last year’s tournament, bumping up the overall amount raised for Prostate Cancer UK to a mega £1,027.000.

Funds raised through The Even Bigger 180 campaign will help support Prostate Cancer UK’s groundbreaking TRANSFORM trial, which is the biggest and most ambitious prostate cancer screening trial for 20 years.

TRANSFORM will revolutionise diagnosis by testing the most promising screening techniques, including PSA blood tests, genetic spit tests and fast MRI scans, combined in ways that have never before been tested in a large-scale screening trial. It will identify the safest, most accurate and most effective way to test for prostate cancer, paving the way to a screening programme for all men.

New for this year is the Darts of Destiny sporting challenge, where one member of the public – selected at random – will have a shot at glory if they can score 180 points from a maximum of nine darts.

All they have to do is enter via the Darts of Destiny Just Giving page – set-up to help raise vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK – with one person to be drawn out of the hat to get a shot at the huge prize.

If they hold their nerve and can score at least 180 from nine darts in front of a packed out crowd just minutes before the Paddy Power World Darts Championship final, they will win a cash prize of £180,000.