2025 Andrew Fairlie Scholarship Awarded to Gleneagles Chef

From Left; Gary Maclean; Sat Bains; Stephen McLaughlin, Michael Sutherland

Following an intense competition, Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland announced Michael Sutherland, 31, Gleneagles Junior Sous Chef, as the winner of the prestigious Andrew Fairlie Scholarship during a ceremony in the Gleneagles Hotel.

Michael, who was a runner up in last year’s final, impressed the all-star judging panel with his technical precision, creativity, and execution under pressure, winning Scotland’s most prestigious award for emerging culinary talent. Now in its sixth year, the scholarship honours the late Andrew Fairlie’s lifelong commitment to nurturing culinary talent and excellence across Scotland’s kitchens.

The five finalists faced a rigorous cook-off at UHI Perth, preparing a complex three-course menu that tested their culinary abilities, professionalism, individual flair, and interpretation of the brief.

The judging panel was led by Stephen McLaughlin, Head Chef at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie. He was joined by Sat Bains, Chef Patron of Restaurant Sat Bains and Gary Maclean, MasterChef: The Professionals winner and National Chef of Scotland. The all-star trio assessed the competitors on flavour balance, technical ability, personality, presentation, and creativity.

As the 2025 Andrew Fairlie Scholar, Michael will enjoy a series of money-can’t-buy, career-defining experiences to advance his knowledge and refine his culinary skills. This will include a 2-day educational trip to France with Grande Cuisine; a stage at the 3-star Core by Clare Smyth in London; and practical experience at the 2-Michelin-star Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles.

David Cochrane MBE, Chief Executive of HIT Scotland, commented:

“The competition for the Andrew Fairlie Scholarship gets tougher each year, as the Scottish culinary talent applying becomes more and more impressive. All five finalists showed remarkable skill and passion, but Michael stood out for his remarkable precision, inventiveness, and calmness under pressure – qualities that truly reflect the spirit of Andrew Fairlie.”

Stephen McLaughlin, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie Head Chef and lead judge, added:

“It was an incredibly difficult decision this year, and I would like to congratulate all the finalists on a fantastic job. Michael was ultimately the most deserving winner, impressing the judges with a remarkable three-course menu that was full of flavour and really showcased Scottish seafood, his craft and personality.

“It was brilliant to see Michael’s growth since the final last year. It was clear he had taken on the feedback and applied it to his cooking to truly wow the judges. This is what the Andrew Fairlie Scholarship is all about: professional development, education and ambition.”

“Congratulations to him for a brilliant performance in the kitchen today, and we look forward to watching his career progress from here.”