People Can Now Buy Shares In Landmark Wiltshire Inn To Transform It Into A Community Pub

One of Wiltshire’s best-known pubs which shut last year is well on the way to being saved by the local community … but people now need to buy shares to get it reopened and renovated.

The 17th Century Grade II listed Ivy Inn at Heddington is loved by people locally and regionally so the closure sparked an instant community response with a group called Friends of The Ivy quickly set up to save it and a sale has now been agreed with current owner Wadworth brewery.

The Friends have produced a comprehensive business plan and hope the share offer will raise at least £350,000 which would see The Ivy bought and insured along with some vital basic renovation work.

Friends chairman, retired GP Dr Paul Moyle-Harris, said: “This is an emotional more than a financial investment to save a unique part of British heritage. The first timber frames for The Ivy were being put up at about the same time the keel was being laid for the Mayflower around 1600 – that’s 20 years before the ship took the first pilgrims to what became the USA.

“The Ivy is an iconic historic inn, an integral part of Wiltshire’s heritage and culture, so we must do all we can to save it and everyone can now play an important part in making that happen.

“The Ivy used to be a destination pub with people travelling from miles around for the fine quality of its food and ales. We are absolutely determined to ensure The Ivy regains that formidable reputation and are committed to make it the quintessential English pub for the 21st century.”

The ultimate target from the share scheme is £800,000 which would also pay for a full revamp including redesigning and redecorating the interior, extending the kitchen and toilets, upgrading the bar, better accommodation for the pub manager and improved energy efficiency, including a wood burning stove.

The minimum needed is £350,000 and as soon as the target is hit and the Friends know the pub can be bought they will also be applying for extra funds via grants, donations and loans.

It’s certainly looking promising with more than £200,000 already pledged and that was even before the share offer opened on Monday, September 22, with financial help coming from as far away as Kent, Dorset and Germany as the scheme captured people’s imagination and support.

People can buy shares by investing a minimum £100 and up to a maximum of £20,000. The share offer will close in six weeks on Halloween, October 31, 2025, although it could be extended for a further six weeks into mid-December.

The Ivy will be run as a Community Benefit Society managed by the community, for the community and every shareholder will be a member of the society and entitled to vote on matters affecting it.

The Friends have set up a Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme. Under this, people who invest £10,000 or more will get a 50% reduction in their tax bill the same year. That means if they buy shares worth £10,000 in the pub they’ll get £5,000 knocked off their tax bill in that tax year. Other tax incentives could then follow. This scheme is already proving popular so people are urged to invest as soon as possible to avoid the risk of missing out.

People investing under £10,000 will be eligible for a 30% tax rebate under a similar scheme called the Enterprise Investment Scheme.

The fields next to The Ivy are home to one of Wiltshire’s best known events, the Heddington and Stockley Steam Rally, which draws in thousands of visitors and is organised by an Amenities Committee based in the village. The committee does a lot of good community work and has pledged £70,000 for The Ivy’s renovation work once the shares have brought in £350,000.

For the latest information on The Ivy and to buy shares go to https://friendsoftheivy.org.uk/purchase-shares