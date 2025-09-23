Wetherspoon Set to Open Two New London Pubs

Share Post Share Email

JD Wetherspoon is set to significantly expand its presence across England with the opening of two London venues, marking a substantial investment in the UK’s pub sector and creating dozens of employment opportunities.

The pub chain will launch two flagship London locations on 30th September, representing a major investment in the capital’s hospitality landscape.

The Sir Alexander Fleming will become Wetherspoon’s newest addition to the Paddington Basin area, occupying a transformed former restaurant space in Merchant Square. The company has invested £943,000 in the comprehensive renovation of the premises, which pays tribute to the renowned physician and discoverer of penicillin through its naming.

Operating hours for the new establishment will run from 8am to 11.30pm Sunday through Thursday, extending to midnight on Friday and Saturday. The venue will feature Wetherspoon’s signature offering of real ales, traditional ciders, craft beers, and locally-sourced bottled beverages. Plans include the development of an extensive outdoor seating area targeting summer 2026 opening.

The Paddington Basin site is anticipated to generate approximately 70 new positions across various hospitality roles, providing a significant boost to local employment.

Simultaneously, The Sun Wharf will open its doors in London Bridge, taking residence in the former London Dungeon premises beneath the historic railway arches on Tooley Street. The venue will feature dual street entrances and interior décor showcasing historical imagery of the surrounding area.

The expansion represents Wetherspoon’s continued confidence in the UK pub market despite ongoing challenges facing the hospitality sector. The creation of hundreds of new jobs across multiple regions demonstrates the chain’s commitment to supporting local economies and communities.