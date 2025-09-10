Plans To Transform Iconic Riverside Custom House Approved

©-Copyright-N-Chadwick-and-licensed-for-reuse-under-this-Creative-Commons-Licence.jpg

Jastar Capital has announced that the planning application for the sensitive refurbishment and redevelopment of the Grade I listed Custom House on Lower Thames Street in the City of London) has been approved by the City of London’s Planning Applications Sub-Committee.

The plans will restore the historic Custom House, transforming it into a high-quality, 179-bed hotel with extensive restaurants and bars, one of the City’s best event venues, a leading spa and riverside terraces and a new public quayside with 160 metres of direct river frontage.

Jay Matharu of Jastar Capital said:

“We are delighted that the City of London Corporation has approved our plans to transform Custom House into a high-quality hotel, opening up this important part of the Thames riverside. Custom House has a unique and storied history in the City, and we are excited to see it once again become a vibrant part of the riverfront, open for everyone to enjoy. We are grateful to the City of London Corporation and to all the stakeholders who have worked with us to help shape the future of this historic landmark.”

Amongst the key features of the application are:

A 179-bedroom hotel with a wide range of rooms and suites

Restaurants and bars in the historic King’s Warehouse

The refurbishment of the Long Room to provide one of the biggest and best event spaces in London with views over the river

A leading spa with a 25m pool, sauna and steam in the vaulted basement

An inclusive cultural programme with heritage displays in the Kings Warehouse and Galleries, a community engagement space, curated library and guided heritage tours

New public open space on the riverside with high quality landscaping.

The plans will remove harmful modern interventions, achieve a car-free development and incorporate measures to reduce environmental impact, targeting BREEAM Excellent.

Throughout, the plans have been carefully tailored to preserve the Grade I Listed Custom House, as well as the Grade II* Listed River Wall, Stairs, and Cranes along Custom House Quay, and respecting the neighbouring Eastcheap Conservation Area and Old Billingsgate Market. Since 2023, the proposals have evolved through extensive engagement and consultation with officers at CoLC, key heritage stakeholders including Historic England, The Georgian Group, SAVE, LAMAS and CoLAG, many former Customs Officers and the local community and stakeholders.

Tom Foxall, Regional Director at Historic England, said:

“Custom House has long been a sleeping giant of a building, its potential as a new destination for London lying untapped. We’ve worked closely with the applicants and the City of London Corporation to get these plans just right. The decision to approve the proposals will enable a really exciting transformation of one of London’s most impressive Georgian buildings, giving it a new lease of life while also respecting its significance as a Grade I listed building. The opening up of the riverside and creation of a new public space is particularly welcome, and something we have encouraged for some time. We think this scheme has the potential to secure the future of an extraordinary building, introduce its grandeur to new audiences, and re-energise this part of the Thames.”