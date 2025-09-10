Providence Hotels Completes Lease Acquisition of Four Mercure Properties

Share Post Share Email

Providence Hotels, a values-led UK based hotel management company has announced the successful lease agreement for four Mercure-branded hotels: Mercure Exeter Southgate, Mercure Daventry Court, Mercure Blackburn Dunkenhalgh, and Mercure Haydock.

This significant milestone reflects Providence Hotels’ steady growth strategy, driven by integrity and a steadfast focus on operational excellence. The leases have been secured alongside a franchise agreement with Accor, allowing Providence Hotels to continue operating under the well-respected Mercure brand while upholding the high standards expected by guests and partners alike.

Each of these hotels holds a distinctive position within its local market, offering guests high-quality amenities, well-connected locations, and a trusted brand experience. Through this new partnership, Providence Hotels is committed to building upon the strong reputations already established at these sites, working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure seamless transitions and continued delivery of exceptional guest service.

Providence Hotels is proud to be entrusted with these landmark properties and views this opportunity as more than just an expansion, rather a continuation of a values-based journey to create long-term value for hotel owners and enrich the experience for guests and team members alike.

Joe Bester, CEO of Providence Hotels, commented:

“Welcoming these four Mercure hotels into our portfolio is both an honour and a responsibility we take to heart. At Providence Hotels, we are deeply grateful for the trust placed in us to steward these properties, and our approach has always been rooted in building genuine relationships and executing in excellence, with diligence and care. By respecting each hotel’s unique identity while introducing thoughtful management practices, we aim to enhance performance without compromising character. Our commitment remains to empower teams, delight guests, and deliver meaningful, sustainable results for all our partners.”