Plastexe Satin & Gloss Wall Cladding

Share Post Share Email

At Plastexe, our PVC Wall Cladding offers a premium finish with outstanding performance in hygienic and high-demand environments. It is fire-retardant, non-absorbent, highly durable, and provides excellent resistance to chemicals. Our Premium Cladding Collection is easy to cut, form and glue, making it ideal for a range of applications.

Our extensive satin colour range combines clean, fresh tones with modern design appeal. These versatile shades create bright uplifting space with a wipe-clean, hygienic finish, helping to elevate the look and feel of any environment.

Our gloss range offers a sleek, high-shine finish in select colours, perfect for creating a bold, modern look in environments where style and impact matter.

Complete your installation with our exclusive range of accessories, including profiles, adhesive, silicone and weld rod, designed to deliver a seamless finish and qualify your project for the manufacturers lifetime guarantee when used together.

Our colour-matched profiles complement our Premium Cladding Collection, delivering a professional finish. They provide watertight seals, easy-to-clean surfaces, and a hassle-free installation process. Whether creating smooth transitions or securing exposed edges, our profiles complete the look while enhancing durability, hygiene, and overall performance across every installation.

For further information, or to request a brochure, please contact:- sales@plastexe.co.uk

Or call our sales office on 01392 360999.