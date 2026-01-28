Premium Wines: A Profitable Opportunity for the On-Trade

Share Post Share Email

As we look ahead to 2026, premiumisation remains a key driver for the UK on-trade. Despite economic pressures, consumers remain willing to spend on high-quality wine, especially when the experience feels special. This creates a clear opportunity for operators to enhance their wine lists while protecting margins.

Authenticity and provenance matter more than ever. Guests want wines that justify their price and deliver a sense of occasion; from classic regions to innovative styles, premium wines offer differentiation and value. Consider Portuguese wines, where the use of indigenous grapes adds a sense of uniqueness. Or upgrade to Prosecco DOCG Superiore for celebrations, while Spanish Verdejo offers freshness and versatility at a competitive price point.

Premiumisation isn’t just about indulgence, it’s about profitability. By curating a list that strikes a balance between prestige and smart buying, venues can meet consumer expectations and maintain healthy margins. The key is selecting wines that overdeliver on quality without inflating costs.

In 2026, success for the on-trade lies in combining premium choices with commercial sustainability. With the right strategy, wine can become a cornerstone of both guest satisfaction and business growth.

