Prince William’s Local Named ‘Editor’s Choice’ In The Good Hotel Guide 2021

The Rose & Crown in Snettisham has been named Editor’s Choice Dog Friendly Place to Stay in the 2021 Good Hotel Guide. The Rose & Crown in Snettisham, Norfolk has been a hostelry since the 1300’s when it was built to provide accommodation and refreshment to those building the world famous Church of St Mary’s just further along the lane.

The Good Hotel Guide have named The Rose & Crown their 2021 Editor’s Choice for Dog Friendly Hotels. The Rose & Crown is one of The UK’s oldest pubs and contains a warren of snugs, low beams and ancient floors, making it the quintessential English pub experience, and they also offer 16 bedrooms for guests (including dogs) to stay.

Dogs staying over receive a doggy welcome pack and they are made to feel at home in the huge garden, bars or airy Garden Room. The menu is overseen by head chef Phil Milner (seen in the photo with Prince William, manageress Lucy Carlton and owners Jeannette and Anthony Goodrich) and uses fabulous Norfolk produce to create an exceptional pub menu.

The Rose & Crown is situated in the pretty west Norfolk village of Snettisham (famed for it’s Snettisham Spectacular when hundreds of thousands of wading birds display and congregate on the RSPB Reserve) and is the perfect place to enjoy a staycation whilst exploring the ‘Royal Coast’ as it is know. At the start of July, The Duke of Cambridge visited The Rose & Crown for a pint of local cider and a bowl of chips to find out how staff and owners had coped during lockdown – this visit was seen as the official relaunch of the hospitality industry.

Jeannette Goodrich (owner): “We are thrilled to receive this award. Dogs have always been welcome at The R&C, from beautiful local labradors snoozing by the fire after a hard day in the field, to four legged visitors equally exhausted after long walks and family days out on our marvellous north Norfolk beaches or in the beautiful woods at Sandringham.”