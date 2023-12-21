Producer Celebrates a Meaty Haul at the National Craft Butchers Awards

Share Tweet Share Email

Cornish meat specialists Primrose Herd came away with an impressive haul at the National Craft Butchers Awards this year, receiving one Gold, three Silver and a Bronze from an experienced panel of expert judges.

Flying the flag for Cornwall, Primrose Herd’s Chorizo Hotdogs were their biggest hit at the hotly contested industry awards, securing a prestigious Gold for their outstanding quality and flavour.

Silvers followed for Sally Lugg’s Smoked and Unsmoked Bacon, and Cracked Black Pepper Sausages; a Bronze award for Primrose Herd’s traditional Pork Sausages completed the medal set.

Sally, who started the Primrose Herd butchery in 2000, said: “The National Craft Butchers Awards are the pinnacle of recognition in our industry. All products are tasted blind, so it really is just the quality of meat and production that’s being evaluated. I’m thrilled to come away with not just one, but five awards for our Cornish products.”

Primrose Herd are based in Newham, where their modern butchery facilities process prime meat from across Cornwall; cuts are carefully prepared by the skilled butchery team, bacon meticulously dry cured, and sausages made to exacting family recipes.

Primrose Herd meat is often name-dropped on the menus of top restaurants.

