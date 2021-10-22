Promoting Everyday Inclusion Through Reverse Mentoring at Greene King

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King is championing diversity and inclusion through various programmes including the novel Reverse Mentoring approach, where team members from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds mentor the executive leaders.

This action follows on from Greene King’s 2020 pledge to become a truly anti-racist and inclusive company with equal opportunities for all.

Everyone on the Greene King executive board is now assigned a mentor from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds, to see just how diversity and inclusion impacts on team members at all levels and across all divisions in the business.

Reverse mentoring flips organisational hierarchy on its head. It gives leaders a new perspective on the business, a wider understanding and awareness of inclusion and diversity through the ears and eyes of team members from across the business.

Sir Geoff Palmer, the renowned brewing scientist and human rights activist, was the guest speaker at the programme’s launch this month where the executive board members each met their mentors.

Garry Clarke-Strange, Head of Inclusion & Diversity at Greene King, said: “This programme is part of our overall Inclusion and Diversity strategy. This is a significant and exciting step on our journey to everyday inclusion here at Greene King. At the launch there was a real and genuine warmth, a sense of pride and shared understanding about the sheer importance of this mentoring. Everyone wants to be part of this vital journey of change and improvement.”

There are 11 executive board members who will be reverse mentored over the next six months. The mentors predominantly work in Greene King pubs with some from support centres and head offices. There are five female and six male mentors with a mix of ages and experience from all backgrounds.

Garry added: “They will share experiences which will help our executive board members have a greater understanding and awareness of different profiles and backgrounds. It’s about changing, it’s about education, it’s about creating more opportunities. It’s about everyday inclusion for everyone at Greene King.”