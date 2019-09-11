Pub & Bar Staff To Benefit From Licensed Trade Charity Golf Fundraiser

A series of regional golf fundraisers for those in the drinks trade culminated in a grand final on Monday 9th September, with over £8,000 raised to help pub and bar staff in need. The Licensed Trade Charity final, held at Horsley Lodge Golf Club near Derby, saw 32 golfers vying for the team prize.

Regional qualifying events have been taking place since May, and heat-winning teams from as far afield as Norfolk, Lancashire and North Yorkshire took each other on in the grand final. After 18 holes of competition, New Street Accounting Services were crowned the winners, representing Derbyshire and captained by George Wishart, who knows just how valuable the work of the Licensed Trade Charity is as a member of its charity services committee.

The regional heats and final helped the Licensed Trade Charity raise over £8,000, which it will use to help pub, bar and brewery staff who need financial support for problems including housing, health and money issues.

Colin Hancock, owner of United Dental who sponsor the Licensed Trade Charity final, said: “It is a pleasure to support a charity as deserving as this. It does great work in looking after people from the drinks trade, and this event is an opportunity for these golfers to enjoy playing sport whilst contributing to helping those in real need”.

Financial support is just one of the valuable services that the Licensed Trade Charity is able to provide to those who have worked in the trade, along with a dedicated free helpline providing advice on health, debt and relationships, counselling, telephone befriending to combat loneliness and retraining grants.

The Licensed Trade Charity’s next fundraising event is a charity boxing evening on Wednesday 30th October. If you would like to support and enjoy being a part of this event at the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington, including drinks reception, three-course meal and full boxing card, please email boxing@ltcharity.org.uk.