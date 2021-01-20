Pub Governing Body Agrees Suspension of All Rent Review Negotiations

“The PGB in conjunction with the PGB of Scotland has agreed with the pub companies who follow the Tenanted and Leased codes of practice and self-regulation that all rent review negotiations will be suspend- ed until further notice while pubs remain closed again during the coronavirus epidemic.

“This pragmatic and sensible step is in addition to any agreements individual companies have put in place for their pubs and relieves all tenants of one possible worry during the coronavirus epidemic.

“This quick and flexible response to the current crisis brings real benefits to pubs and we hope it will be welcomed.”

PUB GOVERNING BODY LTD

DETAILS OF ANNOUNCEMENT AND CONSEQUENCES FOR CODES OF PRACTICE

Rent reviews and other timelines under the Codes of Practice (England,Wales and Scotland)

Suspension of all defined periods within the three Codes whilst pubs are closed. For the purpose of consistency, the suspension will be from 6th January 2021 until further notice.This suspension period will be kept under review by the PGB.

The suspension will not cancel or undermine any rights that the tenant or lessee has as set out in the Codes; it is solely for the purpose of acknowledging the practical difficulties of maintaining the defined periods during a period when pubs are closed and many staff are furloughed.

The Principles of the Codes, as set out in all three documents, remain valid and applicable.