Pub That Transformed Into A Community Bakery Crowned Tiptree World Bread Awards Hero

Photo: Rob Allcock has been crowned the Overall Winner of the Tiptree World Bread Awards Heroes with Brook Food 2020. Credit: Henry Kenyon

The winners of the Tiptree World Bread Awards Heroes with Brook Food were announced on Tuesday 13 October 2020 in a special online awards evening, marking an extraordinary year for the nation.

Rob Allcock, owner and Head Chef of The Longs Arms in Wiltshire, was selected as Overall Winner. Rob was forced to close his pub in South Wraxall due to the restrictions of Covid. But he didn’t close the doors completely. He took the bold and radical decision to completely transform his business and convert the pub kitchen into a bakery to serve the local community.

‘Well it’s simply very humbling that the village and our customers thought us worthy for nomination in such an amazing award.’ said Rob. Charli Boddington, one of Rob’s nominators said, ‘The entire village is reliant on his delicious output. He has certainly kept the village smiling.’

Hundreds of nominations for the Bread Heroes were sent in from across the UK. ‘All the nominees in this year’s Awards truly deserve recognition for their generous, considerate and often altruistic initiatives to help others.’ said Stephen Hallam, Chairman of the Judges.

One of the judges, Emma Freud, Executive Producer Comic Relief, said, ‘These nominees were so well found – each of them have done remarkable things for their communities, using their talent with bread to make life easier for people who need support. It was a seriously tough choice, but I am confident we got the right winners…’

‘The efforts of the bread community during these challenging times have been truly inspiring.’ said Scott Goodfellow, Joint Managing Director, Tiptree, ‘We are delighted that this year’s Awards have been able to shine a light on their incredible endeavours.’