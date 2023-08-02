PubAid Partners with Nothing, a Leading Consultancy, to Elevate Impact and Influence

Share Tweet Share Email

PubAid, the advocate for pubs’ positive image and their invaluable contributions to charities and local communities, has taken another step towards amplifying its efforts. PubAid is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Manchester-based consultancy, Nothing, specialising in communications, content and community engagement.

This collaboration marks a change for PubAid, as it seeks to increase its awareness. Building on its commitment to champion pubs and their essential role in society for the past 14 years, PubAid has chosen Nothing as the ideal partner to drive its mission forward.

Nothing was chosen due to the impressive expertise of founder, Abi Owers and consultant Cara Churchman. With extensive backgrounds in the hospitality sector and a broad understanding of the tourism, leisure and retail industries, they bring a unique perspective to the table.

The duo has a rich collaborative history, having previously worked together at a Manchester Agency, where they managed communications for notable clients such as Ei Group, Bermondsey Pub Company, HUK, Greene King, Stonegate and Star Pubs & Bars.

“We were highly impressed by Abi and Cara’s experience in the hospitality sector, which will undoubtedly fuel the growth of our campaigns and community activities, especially in the realm of community sports and charity work,” said Des O’Flanagan, co-founder of PubAid.

Abi Owers, founder and chief of Nothing, said she was looking forward to working with PubAid: ” Our focus will be to communicate the pivotal role of pubs in supporting grassroots sports, environmental sustainability, local communities and charitable endeavours.”