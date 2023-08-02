Elland’s 1872 Porter Crowned the Champion Beer of Britain

Share Tweet Share Email

Elland Brewery’s 1872 Porter (6.5% ABV) has struck gold and has been crowned the best in Britain after winning the Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) prestigious Champion Beer of Britain competition.

The 1872 Porter was crowned the official winner at this year’s Great British Beer Festival (GBBF), following a rigorous and hard-fought competition. The beer has been awarded Champion Winter Beer of Britain four times previously, the most recent being this year.

Champion Beer of Britain co-ordinator Christine Cryne said it was a deserving champion, despite incredibly strong competition. She described the beer as a ruby black porter, with chocolate and caramelised fruit flavours with a hint of black toffee on the nose. The judges enjoyed its smooth mouthfeel with a finish that is roasty and dry. A satisfying and remarkably easy drinking porter.

Brewer Rob Thomas said: “It is absolutely unbelievable to win this accolade, we really didn’t expect it. For a team of three people to win the supreme award is fantastic. There is a real passion for more traditional styles – and for a very good reason, they taste fantastic!

“The beer is steeped in history with the recipe dating back more than 150 years. We thrive on these sorts of styles and this is testament to what people enjoy drinking: steeped in history, tradition while embracing innovation”.

Laura Emson, CAMRA’s National Director responsible for the competition, says: “Congratulations to Elland Brewery for winning this year’s Champion Beer of Britain Award. As ever, it was a highly competitive final, with the judges having a difficult decision to make. Congratulations to all the finalists – it really shows the wide range and amazing cask beers which are available for all to enjoy.