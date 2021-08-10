Pubs And Bars Grow Channel Share, As Average Spend Continues To Grow

Share Tweet Share Email

According to the latest data from Lumina Intelligence Eating & Drinking Out Panel, consumer participation in the eating out market grew remained stable at 50% in the 4 w/e 11 July 2021 (vs. 4 w/e 13 June 2021). Visit frequency also remained stable at 1.4 times per week over the same period.

With the Euros taking place throughout June and July, there has been a shift in channel share in the last 4 weeks. As consumers flocked to catch the football, pubs & bars have continued to gain channel share, accounting for 15.0% of total eating out occasions across the four weeks – up 2ppts versus the previous period. Restaurants also continue to grow share, up 0.6ppts to 12.7%.

Average spend per visit across the eating out market also continues to grow, as higher spend channels continue to grow share at the expense of low-ticket channels. Average spend in the 4 w/e 11 July 2021 was £9.79, up +2.6%.

This is also reflected in an increase in day part share for dinner, up by +0.7ppts over the last 4 weeks, from 31.5% to 32.2%. Popular dinner items have therefore also increased in share, including burgers (+0.6ppts) and pizza (+1.2ppts).

Commenting on the results, Insight Director at Lumina Intelligence, Blonnie Whist, said: “With many consumers remaining cautious amidst rising coronavirus cases in June/July, participation and frequency of eating out remained stable. However, a shift towards pubs & bars and restaurants from lower-ticket solutions like retail and coffee shops has driven an increase in average spend per visit. Pubs will have no doubt capitalised on the recent success of the England team at the Euros.”

