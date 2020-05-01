Pubs And Breweries Offered A New Route To Market With CAMRA App

The Campaign for Real Ale is launching a new app called Brew2You on 6 May which will allow customers to order their favourite drink from local pubs and breweries trying to stay afloat during lockdown.

Pubs and breweries can use the app to create a menu which customers can order from, making it easy for local businesses to sell beer and cider without going through the hassle of setting up their own online shops or complicated e-commerce services.

The app will be free-to-use for pubs and breweries who will receive the full price charged for their products. CAMRA will not charge a commission for use, pubs and breweries just need to pay a small £2/month fee for Stripe usage, which manages payments separately.

To sign up as a partner, simply visit brew2you.co.uk and set up your shop.

Nik Antona, CAMRA’s National Chairman said: “The Brew2You app is the next logical step in CAMRA’s Pulling Together campaign, launched with SIBA and Crowdfunder to support the industry during this difficult time.

“We already have 2,000 breweries, pubs and cideries listed as offering takeaway or delivery services so that consumers can support local businesses during lockdown, but it is still a multi-step process to then go on and order beer.

“The Brew2You app brings all of this great work onto one platform so that users can not only search for but also order their favourite drink with just a click of the button.”

The app has also already received widespread support across the industry with endorsement from Cask Marque and SIBA, who will also be encouraging their members to sign up.

Paul Nunny Director of Cask Marque said: “It is great to see the industry working together supporting local brewers and pubs. Many pubs have responded to the challenge to help their communities and this app makes it easy for the two to work closer together. The app gives pubs a single platform to promote their offering. Well done to CAMRA – now let us take advantage of modern technology to help our businesses.”

James Calder, SIBA Chief Executive said: “SIBA are delighted to be working with CAMRA to promote the amazing beers available from independent breweries across the UK. With pubs and bars closed, breweries are putting more beer into bottles and cans than ever before and launching local delivery and takeaway services too – the Brew2You app helps beer lovers find the best beer from small independent craft breweries in their local area. Not only is it great for consumers as they can get the freshest, tastiest beer available near to them, but they will be helping a local independent business survive during these difficult times.”

CAMRA is now asking pubs, clubs, breweries and cideries to sign up on the platform ahead of the launch date on 6 May to ensure a good coverage of services when it goes live.